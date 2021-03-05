SCSU unveils Camp Daniels plan; 1890 program has $6.7 million for first phase

South Carolina State University has unveiled a comprehensive plan to renovate and revitalize historic Camp Harry E. Daniels in Elloree.
Officials already have obtained $6.7 million in grant funds for the multiphase project, allowing S.C. State’s 1890 Research and Extension program to complete the first phase of the $24 million project.
“It’s a beautiful place,” S.C. President James Clark told university trustees on Wednesday. “A lot of wonderful memories from individuals who have experienced it, but over the years, Camp Daniels kind of slid off the radar, and what it was doing slid off the radar.
“Now this is about outreach. This is about year-round outreach. It’s about reaching the community. It’s about having an opportunity to provide something for the community that is otherwise not there. But it also provides an opportunity for us to do research, to do education, to do extension work.”
Clark and Dr. Louis Whitesides, vice president and executive director for 1890 Programs, introduced the camp’s master plan to trustees on Wednesday.
The university’s plans include updated youth cabins, an amphitheater, picnic shelters, a dining hall, a demonstration farm, walking trails and recreation centers, as well as other amenities.
With the completion of Phase 1, officials hope to open the camp in one to two years.
Contractors already have completed work on a new 15,000-square-foot building at the site made possible by a $3.3 million U.S. Department of Agriculture grant – the 1890 Research and Extension Center.
Fully equipped with the latest communications and instructional technology, the center includes research laboratories, training rooms, meeting spaces and classrooms.
The university says the improved Camp Daniels will extend S.C. State’s outreach to young people throughout South Carolina for leadership development in agriculture, environment, natural resources and other fields of study that will grow their potential.
Camp Daniels’ facilities will serve the largest number of campers during camp season, while also having the flexibility to accommodate participants for retreats, conferences and other year-round events.
Camp Daniels opened in 1947 as a permanent site for South Carolina’s African-American 4H members.
The 267-acre camp adjacent to Lake Marion is named for Harry E. Daniels, who served more than 25 years as state supervisor of Negro Agricultural Extension Work for then-South Carolina State College.
From its inception to its closing in 1994, Camp Daniels provided educational and recreational experiences for limited resource and underserved youth of South Carolina.