SCSU unveils Camp Daniels plan; 1890 program has $6.7 million for first phase

South Carolina State University has unveiled a comprehensive plan to renovate and revitalize historic Camp Harry E. Daniels in Elloree.

Officials already have obtained $6.7 million in grant funds for the multiphase project, allowing S.C. State’s 1890 Research and Extension program to complete the first phase of the $24 million project.

“It’s a beautiful place,” S.C. President James Clark told university trustees on Wednesday. “A lot of wonderful memories from individuals who have experienced it, but over the years, Camp Daniels kind of slid off the radar, and what it was doing slid off the radar.

“Now this is about outreach. This is about year-round outreach. It’s about reaching the community. It’s about having an opportunity to provide something for the community that is otherwise not there. But it also provides an opportunity for us to do research, to do education, to do extension work.”

Clark and Dr. Louis Whitesides, vice president and executive director for 1890 Programs, introduced the camp’s master plan to trustees on Wednesday.

The university’s plans include updated youth cabins, an amphitheater, picnic shelters, a dining hall, a demonstration farm, walking trails and recreation centers, as well as other amenities.

