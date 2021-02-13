SCSU trustees discuss president’s review

The executive committee of the South Carolina State University Board of Trustees met Wednesday afternoon without voting on any action items.
The board met at 2 p.m. Wednesday and held an executive session lasting a little over an hour to conduct an assessment of S.C. State President James E. Clark's mid-year review.
Board Chairman Rodney Jenkins said the executive session discussion “did not include anything that required a vote” once the board returned to open session.
Dionne Gleaton
Staff Writer
Dionne Gleaton has been a staff writer with The T&D for 20 years. She has been an education reporter, regional reporter and currently writes features with an emphasis on health.
