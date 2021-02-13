 Skip to main content
SCSU trustees discuss president’s review
SCSU trustees discuss president’s review

The executive committee of the South Carolina State University Board of Trustees met Wednesday afternoon without voting on any action items.

The board met at 2 p.m. Wednesday and held an executive session lasting a little over an hour to conduct an assessment of S.C. State President James E. Clark's mid-year review.

Board Chairman Rodney Jenkins said the executive session discussion “did not include anything that required a vote” once the board returned to open session.

Contact the writer: dgleaton@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5534. Follow "Good News with Gleaton" on Twitter at @DionneTandD

