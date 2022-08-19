SCSU trustees discuss lawsuit

South Carolina State University trustees met behind closed doors Wednesday evening for a little over an hour to receive legal advice in former university president James Clark’s lawsuit.

Trustees came out of closed session and adjourned. There was no discussion or action taken.

It was the second time in as many weeks that the board met in closed session to receive legal advice related to the lawsuit.

Clark is suing the university's governing body and its fundraising board, claiming both bodies breached his employment contract.

Clark is seeking a total of $1,770,136 in damages. That includes $570,136 for breach of contract and failure to render outstanding payments for salary, plus $1.2 million in punitive damages.

Clark was named S.C. State's 12th president in 2016.

His court filings claim his initial contract stipulated his salary would include state funds and additional compensation through non-state funds held by the university's foundation.

The state portion of the contract was $195,000, which Clark received. He says he was also supposed to receive $195,000 in non-state funds handled by the foundation.

Clark said he never received the money handled by the foundation.

The SCSU Board of Trustees voted to remove Clark as university president in July 2021.

The university has not filed a response in answer to the lawsuit as of Aug. 18.