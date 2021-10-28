 Skip to main content
SCSU trunk-or-treat set for Halloween
SCSU trunk-or-treat set for Halloween

South Carolina State University’s Office of Student Life and Leadership will host a Trunk-or-Treat event on Sunday, Oct. 31, from 4-6 p.m.

Music and candy will be included. Admission is free.

The event will take place in the Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center parking lot facing the softball field.

All guests should be mindful of SC State's face covering policy. Masks are required during events on campus.

