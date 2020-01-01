South Carolina State University has surpassed a $2 million goal with its R.I.S.E. major gift initiative.
S.C. State Athletics Director Stacy Danley presented the good news during a December board of trustees meeting.
"I'm real excited to announce that we've exceeded our working goal of $1.78 million. We've exceeded our (S.C. State President) James Clark challenge goal of $2 million and we've raised to date $2.13 million. That campaign has been a huge success," Danley said.
He thanked everyone who helped to make the first phase of the campaign a success. S.C. State will close out the phase at the beginning of this year and start over with phase 2, he said.
"I will tell you there is a correlation between resources and winning, and that little shot in the arm that R.I.S.E. gave us this year gave us a chance to be champions,” he said.
Danley recognized S.C. State head football coach Buddy Pough and the Bulldogs during the meeting. The 2019 football season saw the team posting an 8-3 overall record, along with a 6-2 record in Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference play.
"I've enjoyed watching Coach Pough and our team mature into champions. It's been a lot of fun. That's rewarding for me to watch young guys turn into men and then become champions," Danley said.
Pough said he appreciated everyone's support.
"It's been a lot of fun. I’ve got a young team. It looks like they can not only be pretty good right now, but can be pretty good in the future. ... We’ve got some good kids," Pough said.
Trustee Donnie Shell said, "I think the athletic department has set the example for South Carolina State University to be successful in all departments."
Enrollment
The university had a final fall 2019 enrollment of 2,479, including 2,155 undergraduates and 324 graduates.
Stacy Sowell, the university’s director of admissions and enrollment, has said she is working toward a five-year average annual increase in new student enrollment of 696.
Recruitment efforts have been robust.
"We attended about 200 college fairs, church events, career days, high school visits. It's probably more than 200. ... Most of our travel has been focused on the state of South Carolina; however, we have touched Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey and Tennessee, Arkansas, Mississippi, parts of North Carolina and Georgia at various fairs," Sowell said.
The university has pretty much eliminated paper applications and “that's allowed us to really focus our attention on processing and notifying students." she said.
Sowell added, "Total applications are up 12.2 percent. Freshman applications are up 12 percent. Decisions are up 63 percent and admitted undergraduates up 90 percent. I don't do that by myself.”
Sowell said the university's alumni are a "huge" factor in attracting students to the university.
"I've never seen alumni be that big of a factor in my career as they are here. ... We do have more alumni ambassadors. We have 171 who are certified currently. We've been receiving requests to do more training. So we will be doing that beginning again in January," she said.
Student Affairs
Shell reported on the success of university students, including four accounting majors who all got jobs with BDO LLP and four students who participated in the 12th Annual HBCU Career Development Marketplace.
Two students were also chosen to participate in The Leadership Brainery's Fall 2019 National Impact Summit at Harvard Law School.
"I think our students are doing great. I think our students can compare with any students in the country. That's just the belief I have regarding our students," Shell said.
Students participated in a Sept. 24 town hall to discuss campus safety.
"Additional officers were added to the night patrol. IDs are required for all occupants of vehicles entering campus. Only S.C. State students with ID can enter campus after 10 p.m.," Shell said.
In the area of community outreach, 20 students participated in Habitat for Humanity house build for an Orangeburg family.
"They're interactive, really getting involved in the community and giving back. ... That was very encouraging," Shell said.
Other matters
Trustees approved the development of a board of visitors.
The university president will serve as an ex-officio member, while the vice president of institutional advancement will provide logistical support and administrative assistance to the board.
Also during the meeting the board approved seven resolutions as presented by Provost Dr. Learie B. Luke, including allowing the online delivery of all degree programs pending approval from the Graduate Studies Council, Education Policies Council, the Faculty Senate and the president.
The board approved resolutions allowing the online delivery of the bachelor of arts in history degree program and the education specialist and doctor of education programs, along with the development of a bachelor’s degree in mechatronics, a combination of electrical and mechanical technologies.
The board also approved changing the university's bachelor’s degree programs in civil engineering technology and industrial engineering technology to civil engineering and industrial engineering. Courses are now aligned with standards of the Accreditation Board for Engineering and Technology.
S.C. State Faculty Senate Vice President Alexander Thierry also gave a report, stating, "We want to increase the engagement in shared governance, including re-bolstering our participation in Faculty Senate, but then also pushing and bringing up instances of compliance issues with the university policies and procedures, especially as it relates to hiring administrators, faculty and staff."
He added, "In doing this, hopefully this is going to address faculty morale issues, as well as we're planning to look at and keep people informed about the tenure and promotion processes and do a study on salary equity."
The Faculty Senate has established working committees for the 2019-2020 academic year and has also discussed the importance of establishing a "protocol to address the safety of the university academic buildings," Thierry said.
"There's a lot of faculty that are concerned with mold and the structure of the buildings as well as other incidents that could harm the faculty and students that work and reside in these buildings," he said.
Also during the meeting, Clark recognized Dr. Nikunja Swain, interim chair of the mathematics and computer science department, and his team for their work in helping the university snag its designation as a National Center of Academic Excellence in Cyber Defense and Education.
S.C. State says it is the first and only historically black institution in South Carolina to receive this designation.
As part of an audit/risk management and legal committee report, the board also addressed 29 by-law revisions, including one which would add a public comments sections to the board meetings. Individuals have to sign up at least 10 minutes before the start of the meeting to speak.
