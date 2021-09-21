SCSU to work with state ag school

Two South Carolina agencies are joining together to train and prepare the next generation of leaders in agriculture.
S.C. State University 1890 Research & Extension and the S.C. Governor’s School for Agriculture at John de la Howe will hold a joint memorandum of agreement signing ceremony at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 22 to commemorate the partnership. The event will take place at the S.C. Governor’s School for Agriculture in McCormick.
S.C. State 1890 serves as the primary outreach arm of the university and delivers research-based programs and solutions in agriculture, natural resources and conservation, youth development, food safety and security, family health and nutrition, community and economic development and education, innovation and support.
The S.C. Governor’s School for Agriculture, a residential high school, is the first statewide program of its kind in the nation for which students, grades 10th-12th, receive hands-on training in the fields of agriculture, agribusiness, forestry, land management, food science and more.
As part of the collaboration, S.C. State will procure and install on the campus a high wind tunnel for teaching year-round production, and vertical farming towers.
A summer immersion ag camp with an emphasis on STEM will also be held on the campus. The camp will be made available to limited resources youth. Extension agents from the Upstate, Piedmont and Lowcountry SC State 1890 Extension regions will provide instruction.
“S.C. State 1890 Research & Extension is excited to partner with the S.C. Governor’s School for Agriculture and to help expose students to the possibilities that exist within agriculture. The hoop house and vertical farming towers will introduce the future of farming to students. By integrating science, engineering, mathematics and technology in our programming, we hope to further inspire students to create new ways of providing leadership in the food and fiber industries,” said Dr. Louis Whitesides, vice president and executive director for S.C. State 1890.
Tim Keown, president for the S.C. Governor’s School for Agriculture, said the partnership will enhance student learning and make a positive impact among students.
“This agreement with SC State 1890 Research & Extension will help us to further our mission by exposing our students to modern agricultural techniques. We have created a strong relationship with S.C. State officials that will pay dividends for generations of agriculturalists. Agriculture remains the state’s largest economic engine; however, the average age of the producer hovers around 59 years old. For both institutions, we share a common goal to produce future leaders for the agricultural industry,” Keown said.
Registration is required to attend the signing in-person. Submit RSVPs to emosely@scsu.edu or Hayley.Belton@delahowe.sc.gov. The ceremonial signing will also be available for viewing via live streaming on SC State 1890’s Facebook page (@scsate1890) and the SC Governor’s School for Agriculture Facebook page (@JDLHS).