SCSU to work with state ag school

“S.C. State 1890 Research & Extension is excited to partner with the S.C. Governor’s School for Agriculture and to help expose students to the possibilities that exist within agriculture. The hoop house and vertical farming towers will introduce the future of farming to students. By integrating science, engineering, mathematics and technology in our programming, we hope to further inspire students to create new ways of providing leadership in the food and fiber industries,” said Dr. Louis Whitesides, vice president and executive director for S.C. State 1890.

Tim Keown, president for the S.C. Governor’s School for Agriculture, said the partnership will enhance student learning and make a positive impact among students.

“This agreement with SC State 1890 Research & Extension will help us to further our mission by exposing our students to modern agricultural techniques. We have created a strong relationship with S.C. State officials that will pay dividends for generations of agriculturalists. Agriculture remains the state’s largest economic engine; however, the average age of the producer hovers around 59 years old. For both institutions, we share a common goal to produce future leaders for the agricultural industry,” Keown said.

Registration is required to attend the signing in-person. Submit RSVPs to emosely@scsu.edu or Hayley.Belton@delahowe.sc.gov. The ceremonial signing will also be available for viewing via live streaming on SC State 1890’s Facebook page (@scsate1890) and the SC Governor’s School for Agriculture Facebook page (@JDLHS).

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0