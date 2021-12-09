SCSU to use ‘best practices’ in presidential search

South Carolina State University Board of Trustees Chairman Rodney Jenkins says the university will use higher education’s “best practices” in selecting a new president.

When the board gathered last week, “we discussed a thorough path forward for the next president of SCSU. The board will utilize the industry’s best practices in finalizing the selection process,” Jenkins said in a release.

“A more specific schedule will be discussed at the February 2022 quarterly board meeting,” he said.

Jenkins added, “Throughout this process, a primary objective of the board’s efforts will be ensuring the stability and sustainability of the school’s administration.”

Retired U.S. Army Col. Alexander Conyers was named acting president in July following the board’s removal of President James Cark. Conyers was named interim president in August.

