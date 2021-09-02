SCSU to require COVID testing

South Carolina State University will require all employees and students to undergo biweekly COVID-19 testing as part of the university’s efforts to curb the virus’ spread on campus.

“With the rising cases of COVID-19 infection in South Carolina, I’ve decided for South Carolina State University to join other public universities in the state to mandate testing for the entire campus community,” Interim President Alexander Conyers said Thursday in a letter to faculty and staff members.

“We all have a shared responsibility to keep the campus safe,” he said.

Everyone must be tested or show proof of testing every two weeks.

Effective immediately, the mandate applies to all administrators, faculty and staff members and adds commuter students to the existing requirement for residential students implemented at the start of the school year.

Tests are required regardless of a person’s vaccination status.

While employees and students may get tested off-campus, testing is free at the testing site between the Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center and Oliver C. Dawson Stadium. The site is open weekdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., but university officials hope to expand those hours.