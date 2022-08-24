 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SCSU to provide free parking decals for students

As a part of “Bulldog Shield,” an effort to increase campus safety, South Carolina State University is trying out a program that will allow students to register their vehicles and receive parking decals free of charge for this academic year.

Those students who have already paid for parking decals for this year will receive refunds or have the fees credited to their accounts.

“We will fully enforce parking decals, which will allow us to better monitor and protect our students, faculty and staff and visitors and who are a part of our campus community,” S.C. State President Alexander Conyers said.

Any student or employee who parks on campus is required to have a current decal.

Students should visit the Campus Police Department, which sits behind the ROTC building, to obtain their decals. The office is open 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays.

“It is imperative that all current students with vehicles obtain their free parking decals prior to Sept. 15 or risk being ticketed, booted or towed,” Conyers said.

Also, any vehicle parked on campus after midnight must have a valid parking decal or a visitor pass, which also can be obtained from the Campus Police Department.

A more detailed policy for campus visitation is forthcoming.

Parking questions should be directed to Crystal Howell Darby, parking enforcement manager and dispatch supervisor, by email at chowell8@scsu.edu or telephone at 803-516-4836. The office fax number is 803-536-7163.

