SCSU to open farm in Olar

The S.C. State University 1890 Research & Extension Program will operate the farm.

Intensive research studies, workshops and training sessions will be offered through the organization.

Immediate farm activities will include studying the emerging hemp crop and researching vegetable production using conventional and organic practices in hoop houses and a greenhouse. Agroforestry will be explored, and the farm will include opportunities for community gardening.

“There could be no better time than now to add this research and demonstration farm to the university’s research, teaching and public service portfolio,” said Dr. Louis Whitesides, vice president and executive director for 1890 Programs. “As global systems expand, agriculture remains at the forefront as the leading global economic industry.

“The work we do through 1890 Research & Extension and now through the farm will advance agriculture innovation and practices, whether it be to assist small farmers in increasing revenue, eliminating food insecurities, combatting environmental and climate issues or preparing the next generation of ag leaders.”