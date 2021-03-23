SCSU to open farm in Olar

South Carolina State University’s 1890 Research & Extension program will open a new research and demonstration farm in Olar.
“S.C. State University has long been committed to advancing agriculture and agriculture-related practices and technologies since its founding in 1896,” S.C. State University President James E. Clark said in a release.
“The new S.C. State 1890 Research & Demonstration Farm furthers our land-grant mission of improving the quality of life for South Carolinians, particularly for the state’s small farm producers and entrepreneurs who will greatly benefit from the farm’s re-established presence in the state,” he said.
The nearly 200-acre farm holds significant historical value for the university, as it has been 50 years since the historically black land-grant university has owned and operated a farm.
Located approximately nearly 30 miles from S.C. State’s Orangeburg campus, the farm features a 2,200-square-foot farm manager residence, 3,650-square-foot hay barn and 4,000-square-foot equipment shed. Three ponds are also situated on the property.
Plans for expansion include the addition of a multifunctional training center, which will house office and community meeting spaces, research laboratories, classrooms and indoor storage for large machinery. Construction of a processing center also is planned.
The S.C. State University 1890 Research & Extension Program will operate the farm.
Intensive research studies, workshops and training sessions will be offered through the organization.
Immediate farm activities will include studying the emerging hemp crop and researching vegetable production using conventional and organic practices in hoop houses and a greenhouse. Agroforestry will be explored, and the farm will include opportunities for community gardening.
“There could be no better time than now to add this research and demonstration farm to the university’s research, teaching and public service portfolio,” said Dr. Louis Whitesides, vice president and executive director for 1890 Programs. “As global systems expand, agriculture remains at the forefront as the leading global economic industry.
“The work we do through 1890 Research & Extension and now through the farm will advance agriculture innovation and practices, whether it be to assist small farmers in increasing revenue, eliminating food insecurities, combatting environmental and climate issues or preparing the next generation of ag leaders.”
Funding for the $750,000 farm was supported by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Such funding is available to universities in the land-grant system network to strengthen and increase their capabilities in the agriculture and food-related sciences.
The university community will celebrate the opening of the new farm with a ribbon-cutting and groundbreaking ceremony at 11 a.m. Friday at the demonstration farm. It’s located at 1678 Alligator Road, Olar.
The ribbon-cutting and groundbreaking ceremony can be viewed virtually on S.C. State 1890’s Facebook page and YouTube channel at facebook.com/1890 and youtube.com/user/SCState1890.