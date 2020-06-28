You are the owner of this article.
SCSU to officially open building;1890 to cut ribbon on new community center on July 10
SCSU to officially open building;1890 to cut ribbon on new community center on July 10

1890 Research and Extension Facility

South Carolina State University will hold a ribbon cutting and grand opening for its new 1890 Research and Extension administration and community facility.

 SPECIAL TO THE T&D

The ribbon cutting and grand opening for South Carolina State University's on-campus 1890 Research and Extension Community Center is scheduled for Friday, July 10.

The ribbon-cutting event is scheduled for 10 a.m. at 810 Goff Ave. The event is open to the public.

The new, $2.7 million, 13,750-square-foot building will be used for community classes as well as office space. It is located behind the present John W. Matthews Jr. 1890 Extension Center building.

"We were out of space," said Dr. Louis Whitesides, executive director of the 1890 program. "Our organization is growing. The demand on our business has been growing. We were busting at the seams."

The building will have six classrooms and will be available for community courses. The facility also has a conference room.

The building will also be used for community outreach and special programs to reach youth. It will house administrative and programmatic offices and classrooms for lifelong learning, non-credit and informal community classes.

Some programs offered will include:

• Small farm

• Natural resources

• Adult and community leadership

• Family life and nutrition

• 4-H and youth development

• Community education

• Lifelong learning opportunities

• Technology programs and services

The building will also house 1890 administration and staff.

"Whatever our community needs, we can have a program for it," Whitesides said.

The grand opening and ribbon-cutting event is the first involving a new building on the university's campus in many years.

The university broke ground on the building in June 2018.

The building was completed earlier this year and has been occupied for the past six months.

The building was paid for with grants from the U.S. Department of Agriculture/National Institute of Food and Agriculture 1890 Facility Grant Program.

The facility was among many university officials had wanted to build over the years, but the university's financial challenges five years ago put the projects on hold.

As the university's financial situation has improved, so has its ability to develop and build.

The university is building a similar facility in Charleston.

The Charleston building is scheduled for completion in October of this year.

"The coronavirus has not stopped the work from happening," Whitesides said.

