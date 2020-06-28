SCSU to officially open building;1890 to cut ribbon on new community center on July 10

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The ribbon cutting and grand opening for South Carolina State University's on-campus 1890 Research and Extension Community Center is scheduled for Friday, July 10.

The ribbon-cutting event is scheduled for 10 a.m. at 810 Goff Ave. The event is open to the public.

The new, $2.7 million, 13,750-square-foot building will be used for community classes as well as office space. It is located behind the present John W. Matthews Jr. 1890 Extension Center building.

"We were out of space," said Dr. Louis Whitesides, executive director of the 1890 program. "Our organization is growing. The demand on our business has been growing. We were busting at the seams."

The building will have six classrooms and will be available for community courses. The facility also has a conference room.

The building will also be used for community outreach and special programs to reach youth. It will house administrative and programmatic offices and classrooms for lifelong learning, non-credit and informal community classes.

Some programs offered will include:

• Small farm

• Natural resources

• Adult and community leadership