The Eta Xi Chapter of Sigma Tau Delta will hold its 29th annual Poetry Extravaganza in South Carolina State University’s Miller F. Whittaker Library at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The winner of this judged event will be anointed S.C. State’s honorary poet laureate.

The Poetry Extravaganza is open to all S.C. State students. Interested students can apply by sending a poem with “Poetry Competition” in the subject line to tcassidy@scsu.edu.

Sigma Tau Delta is the International English honors society, whose members pledge to honor the great writings of the world in all their forms. New members will also be inducted on Wednesday.

The public is welcome to attend.