South Carolina State University’s Student Success, Retention and TRIO Programs and the Department of Social Sciences are hosting their hip-hop lyceum on Thursday, March 23.

The event will be held in the Fine Arts Building from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on S.C. State’s campus.

“SSRP supports and provides cultural experiences to students. With the 50th anniversary of hip-hop and its impact on the culture, we wanted to provide education on the evolution of hip-hop,” said Tyron Clinton, acting director of SSRP.

Students will learn about the history of hip-hop, the transformation of it and how it has positively impacted the Black community.

Students will listen to a panel of speakers who have had experience in and teach the genre. S.C. State faculty members including Andre Key, Napoleon Wells, LaNita Jefferson and Anton Gunn will be the panelists at the lyceum.