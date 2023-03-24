South Carolina State University’s Dedicated Ladies Living Strong will present a “Black Girls Lead” event in the Student Center’s Bulldog Lounge at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

“This event is a professional forum that discusses the importance of knowing how to navigate a professional world as a Black woman, even when the world did not originally intend for us – as Black women – to be there,” D.O.L.L.S. member Victoria Jordan said.

A group of panelists will speak at the event and share their wisdom on what it means to be a professional Black woman.

“I believe that it is important for women to be present at this event, not only to celebrate our amazing students, but also to celebrate amazing Black women everywhere, especially in light of Women's History Month,” Jordan said.

S.C. State First Lady Agatha Conyers will also be featured as a special guest and panelist speaker.

Female faculty, staff and students from the university are welcome to attend the event.

For more information on the “Black Girls Lead” event, contact Victoria Jordan at vjordan1@bulldogs.onmicrosoft.com.