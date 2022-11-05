SCSU to honor veterans

South Carolina State University will conduct its annual Veterans Appreciation Program on Thursday, Nov. 10, beginning at 11 a.m. in Martin Luther King Jr. Auditorium on campus.

Army National Guard Lt. Col. Herbert Gamble Jr., an S.C. State alumnus, will be the keynote speaker.

The observance also will include remarks by S.C. State President Alexander Conyers, a retired Army colonel, and performances by the S.C. State Concert Choir and the Celebration Mass Choir Ensemble.

The SC State Bulldog ROTC Battalion will conduct a candle lighting and wreath ceremony under the direction of Lt. Col. Antonio Pittman, professor of military science.

A native of Scranton, S.C., Gamble joined the South Carolina Army National Guard in November 2000 and was commissioned into the Army National Guard in December 2003.

Gamble has served in the Army National Guard for more than 20 years in positions ranging from platoon leader, company commander to assistant product manager. He is now serving as the National Guard Bureau Legislative Liaison Branch chief for the Army Team.

He received his bachelor’s degree in family and consumer sciences/business from S.C. State in 2003 and his master’s degree in management leadership from Webster University in 2015.

Gamble and his wife Lakena have two daughters, Hayley and Kately.