SCSU to hold virtual Founders’ Day March 7

ORANGEBURG -- A milestone of 125 years of service will be celebrated when South Carolina State University conducts its annual Founders' Day event, Sunday, March 7, 2021, at 4 p.m. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, this year's event will be held virtually on SC State's YouTube channel and on www.scsu.edu.

Founded in 1896 as the state's sole public college for African American youth, SC State has played a key role in the education of students from South Carolina and afar. The university has educated scores of teachers for public schools and has evolved into a center of learning and research, producing leaders in various industries.

Each year, the university community gathers to celebrate the institution's journey in providing a quality higher education.

With the theme, "125 Years: Celebrating the Legacy, Impacting the Future," the 2021 celebration's keynote speaker will be 2008 SC State alumnus Demar L. Roberts. He is the vice president and chief growth officer for First Choice Sales & Marketing Group Inc., the nation's largest consumer product management agency in the multicultural arena.

Founders' Day awards