SCSU to hold virtual Founders’ Day March 7

ORANGEBURG -- A milestone of 125 years of service will be celebrated when South Carolina State University conducts its annual Founders' Day event, Sunday, March 7, 2021, at 4 p.m. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, this year's event will be held virtually on SC State's YouTube channel and on www.scsu.edu.
Founded in 1896 as the state's sole public college for African American youth, SC State has played a key role in the education of students from South Carolina and afar. The university has educated scores of teachers for public schools and has evolved into a center of learning and research, producing leaders in various industries.
Each year, the university community gathers to celebrate the institution's journey in providing a quality higher education.
With the theme, "125 Years: Celebrating the Legacy, Impacting the Future," the 2021 celebration's keynote speaker will be 2008 SC State alumnus Demar L. Roberts. He is the vice president and chief growth officer for First Choice Sales & Marketing Group Inc., the nation's largest consumer product management agency in the multicultural arena.
Founders' Day awards
SC State will honor several alumni, staff and faculty members for their roles in serving the university and their communities. Honorees include Mrs. Brenda T. Jamerson (SCSU Class of 1969) Distinguished Community Service Award; Mr. Darius Leonard (2018), Distinguished Young Alumnus Award; and Dr. LeRoy Zimmerman (1966) Outstanding Accomplishments and Achievements Award. The SC State Class of 1975 will receive the Distinguished Alumni Award.
Thomas E. Miller Society inductees
SC State will induct four loyal supporters into the coveted Thomas E. Miller Society. recognizing donors who have contributed a lifetime in-kind or monetary gift of $100,000. They are SC State President James E. Clark; Mr. and Mrs. Douglas (Debra) Gantt (1984), Mrs. Louise B. Roseboro (1948) and Dr. LeRoy Zimmerman (1966).
Faculty and staff honorees
SC State will recognize five faculty and staff members with induction into the Quarter Century Club, as well as staff employees of the year and service recognition for those reaching 10, 20, 30 and 40 years of service to the university.