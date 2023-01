South Carolina State University’s Office of International and National Student Exchange Programs is collaborating with the U.S. Department of State Passport Agency to host a Passport Fair on S.C. State’s campus on Thursday, Jan. 26.

The Passport Fair is free and open to all S.C. State students, faculty and staff, as well as Orangeburg residents.

It will be held in Belcher Hall, room 206, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.