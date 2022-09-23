SCSU to celebrate Conyers’ inauguration

Celebrating the inauguration of South Carolina State University’s 13th president, Alexander Conyers, S.C. State will present a weeklong series of events beginning Monday, Sept. 26.

“Helping guide my alma mater into the future is among the most satisfying privileges I have enjoyed in life,” Conyers said. “These inauguration festivities are about recognizing the progress the S.C. State community is making and the promise of an amazing future for our students.

“S.C. State students enjoy tremendous support from our alumni, the greater Orangeburg community and across the great state of South Carolina. We hope all stakeholders will join us in celebrating this special time in our history.”

Inauguration week events

• Pre-inauguration concert: Events will kick off Monday with a pre-inaugural concert featuring American gospel singer Joshua Rogers from 7-9 p.m. in the Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center on campus. The public is invited.

Admission is $10, and S.C. State students will be admitted free with their university IDs.

• Crocs Ball: On Wednesday, Sept. 28, SC State students will commemorate the occasion in the “Crocs Ball” at SHM beginning at 8 p.m. Students should wear after-5 attire with Crocs.

• First Lady’s Scholarship Luncheon: At noon on Thursday, Sept. 29, S.C. State First Lady Agatha Conyers will host the First Lady’s Scholarship Luncheon at the Orangeburg County Conference Center. Attendance is by invitation only.

• Investiture ceremony: On Friday, Sept. 30, S.C. State will officially inaugurate Conyers in an investiture ceremony beginning at 10 a.m. in SHM. The public is invited, and admission is free. A reception will immediately follow.

• President’s Inaugural Ball: Also on Friday, the President’s Inaugural Ball will feature American R&B soul singer-songwriter Angie Stone.

The event will be at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center, 1101 Lincoln St., Columbia. Purchase tickets by visiting scsuathletics.evenue.net and clicking “special events.”

• Bulldogs vs. Gamecocks: S.C. State will wrap up the week by cheering on the HBCU National Champion Bulldogs as they face off against the University of South Carolina Gamecocks in football at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia.