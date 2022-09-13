SCSU to celebrate Constitution Day

The South Carolina State University Department of Social Sciences will host its annual Constitution Day celebration Monday, Sept. 19.

This year’s celebration examines the Supremacy Clause in Article VI of the U.S. Constitution and key moments in the power struggle, including the landmark case McCulloch v Maryland.

In this case, Chief Justice John Marshal wrote that the Supremacy Clause unequivocally states that the “Constitution, and the Laws of the United States … shall be the supreme law of the Land.”

This year’s celebration takes place against the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic. In lieu of the panel discussion the Department of Social Sciences normally organizes, the event will be an online discussion: https://youtu.be/LAwArASzylU.

The Department of Social Sciences urges all lecturers to stream this discussion in their classes.

Constitution Day is observed each year to commemorate the signing of the U.S. Constitution on Sept. 17, 1787.

A provision in the Consolidated Appropriations Act requires that each educational institution that receives federal funds hold an educational program on the U.S. Constitution for students.

For additional information about Constitution Day, contact Dr. Benedict Jua, professor of political science, at 803-536-8969 or BJua@scsu.edu.