SCSU to celebrate 126th birthday with weekend events

South Carolina State University will celebrate its 126th birthday this weekend with events honoring students and university supporters.

Friday, March 4: The university will honor the newest members of the Thomas E. Miller Society in an invitation-only dinner on campus. Named in honor of Thomas Ezekiel Miller, the first president of the institution that would evolve into S.C. State, the Miller Society recognizes cumulative philanthropy from individuals, couples, organizations, associations, corporations and foundations who demonstrate commitment to the university and higher education by sharing their resources.

Saturday, March 5: The S.C. State Foundation will host its 31st annual Scholarship Gala & Tribute, a ticketed event at Smith Hammond Middleton Memorial Center. Tickets for the in-person event are sold out with a waiting list, but the festivities will be streamed online exclusively to virtual ticketholders at $99 each. The foundation also continues to accept sponsorships. This annual event is the S.C. State Foundation’s major fundraiser and supports scholarships at the university. To purchase tickets and sponsorship packages, visit https://www.scstategives.com. The event will begin at 6 p.m., and the foundation will honor six “Shining Stars” in the student body.

Sunday, March 6: The Founders’ Day Program, “126 Years: Affirming Our Past, While Embracing Our Future,” will begin at 4 p.m. in Smith Hammond Middleton Memorial Center. Dr. Andrew Hugine Jr., former S.C. State president (2003-2007) and a 1971 alumnus, will deliver the keynote address. This event is open to the public.

The Founders Day Program will include the university’s annual awards, including faculty and staff service awards, 2022 Quarter Century Club Awards, the Distinguished Alumnus and Alumna Awards, the Outstanding Accomplishments and Achievements Award, the Distinguished Alumni Awards, and the Staff Employee of the Year Awards.

Dr. Andrew Hugine Jr.

Hugine is a Green Pond native and the son of the late Rev. and Mrs. Andrew (Irene Short) Hugine Sr. He resides in Madison, Alabama.

In 1971, Hugine received a bachelor of science degree and a master of education degree in 1974, both in mathematics, from South Carolina State College (now university). In 1977, he received a doctor of philosophy degree in higher education and institutional research from Michigan State University in East Lansing, Michigan.

During his 30-year career at S.C. State, Hugine served as the director of special services, program director for University Year for Action Program, teaching assistant, institutional research analyst, assistant professor, research fellow, the assistant director and director of the self-study, assistant vice president for academic affairs, professor of mathematics, and interim executive vice president. Hugine was appointed president of SCSU in 2003. In 2009, he was appointed president of Alabama A&M University in Huntsville, Alabama.

2022 Thomas E. Society Inductees

· Chief Justice Donald W. Beatty, '74.

· Helen Corbett-Brandyburg, '74.

· Hubert Daniely Jr., '63.

· Dr. and Mrs. Charles (Barbara) Gadsden, '72, '90.

· Willa H. Hightower Jr., '64.

· Dr. and Mrs. Andrew (Abbiegale H.) Hugine Jr. both '71.

· Judge Maurice B. Mosley, '68.

· Dr. James H. Salley, '73.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0