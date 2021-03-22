SCSU to begin campus tours

South Carolina State University will offer campus tours for prospective students and their families beginning April 1.

COVID-19 precautions will be in place and guests will be asked to follow CDC guidelines for safe interactions.

A campus tour provides an opportunity to get to know the university’s campus and ask questions. It also provides a feel for the campus environment and everything S.C. State has to offer.

Tour protocols:

• Tours will be solely granted for high school students in grades 9-12 and college transfer students. Rising high school freshmen as of May 1, 2021, may also request tours.

• Tours will be limited to groups of 10.

• Tour starting times will be restricted to 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. All tours will begin at the Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center and will be outside walking tours only.

• From June 1 through Aug. 1, tours will only be given at 10 a.m. due to the summer heat.

Registration forms may be returned via email at campustours@scsu.edu. Call 803-536-8408 for more information.

Confirmation will be sent 3-5 working days following the submission of a request.

