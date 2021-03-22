 Skip to main content
SCSU to begin campus tours
LIBRARY scsu at night bulldog illustration

The bulldog statue stands at the Chestnut Street entrance of South Carolina State University.

 CHRISTOPHER HUFF, T&D

South Carolina State University will offer campus tours for prospective students and their families beginning April 1.

COVID-19 precautions will be in place and guests will be asked to follow CDC guidelines for safe interactions.

A campus tour provides an opportunity to get to know the university’s campus and ask questions. It also provides a feel for the campus environment and everything S.C. State has to offer.

Tour protocols:

• Tours will be solely granted for high school students in grades 9-12 and college transfer students. Rising high school freshmen as of May 1, 2021, may also request tours.

• Tours will be limited to groups of 10.

• Tour starting times will be restricted to 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. All tours will begin at the Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center and will be outside walking tours only.

• From June 1 through Aug. 1, tours will only be given at 10 a.m. due to the summer heat.

Registration forms may be returned via email at campustours@scsu.edu. Call 803-536-8408 for more information.

Confirmation will be sent 3-5 working days following the submission of a request.

