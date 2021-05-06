SCSU to award honorary doctorates to Charlamagne, Armstrong Willams

South Carolina State University will confer an honorary Doctor of Humane Letters upon eminent radio personality and best-selling author Lenard Larry “Charlamagne Tha God” McKelvey and alumnus and renowned media icon Armstrong Williams at the university’s Spring Commencement ceremony on Friday, May 7.
“Charlamagne’s commitment to higher education and mental health issues is evident both in his philanthropic endeavors and his writing,” SC State President James E. Clark said. “His relationship with SC State has resulted in great benefit to our students.
“SC State is privileged to bestow a Doctor of Humane Letters upon such a deserving and fervent advocate,” Clark said.
Charlamagne is a native of Moncks Corner, in the greater Charleston area, and his mother graduated from SC State in 1975. In 2019, Charlamagne established The Ford Family Endowed Scholarship Fund by contributing $250,000 to S.C. State’s Alumni Association in honor of his mother and grandmother through his non-profit organization, Third Eye Awareness. The fund supports scholarships for Black women in English, communications and mental health fields at the university.
He authored The New York Times bestseller “Black Privilege: Opportunity Comes to Those Who Create It” and the global bestseller “Shook One: Anxiety Playing Tricks on Me,” which helped elevate him to become one of the world’s leading voices in the mental health discussion.
With a deeply personal vision to help address the unmet and underserved emotional needs of Black people worldwide, Charlamagne founded Mental Wealth Alliance (MWA) with a goal to raise $100 million and provide free mental health treatment to over 10 million Black people within five years.
Continuing to expand his multimedia footprint, Charlamagne launched Black Privilege Publishing — his joint venture with Atria Books at Simon & Schuster — which will bring culturally relevant content to the marketplace from emerging and renowned Black voices from around the world. Black Privilege Publishing will focus on opening new doors in the publishing marketplace by amplifying Black and brown narratives while rethinking traditional approaches to the publishing industry.
Charlamagne is the outspoken, well-informed, and charismatic co-host and driving force of the hottest radio show in the U.S., The Breakfast Club, entering its second decade on air as the most successful hip hop show in radio history. His transformative culture-shifting perspective has catapulted him to become one of the world’s most highly coveted and trusted voices, distinguished by his brilliant ability to transform and steer culture, ignite movements, and activate heightened levels of philanthropic engagement.
In addition to his re-signing one of the biggest deals in radio history, marking the 10th anniversary of The Breakfast Club and his induction into the Radio Hall of Fame, Charlamagne and iHeartMedia announced their historic 50/50 joint venture, The Black Effect Podcast Network. This landmark partnership with iHeartMedia, America’s leading podcast publisher, was developed to spotlight Black voices, celebrate Black creators, and invest in the Black community.
He achieved another groundbreaking milestone when he signed a global multi-year, multi-project development, production, and audio licensing partnership with renowned comedian, actor, and writer Kevin Hart and Audible Inc., the world’s largest producer and provider of original spoken-word entertainment and audiobooks. Charlamagne also co-hosts the popular podcast Brilliant Idiot.
Charlamagne will also make his first foray into late-night with the debut of his new highly anticipated talk show slated to air on Comedy Central this fall.
“South Carolina State University is privileged to have Mr. Armstrong Williams as a member of our family,” SC State President James E. Clark said. “He is a prime example of what our students have the potential to achieve.
“His vast experiences as a producer, businessman, columnist and author demonstrate the value of education and hard work,” Clark said. “He has given back to his alma mater with generous support for our mission. SC State is proud to award this Honorary Doctor of Humane Letters to one of our own, Mr. Armstrong Williams.”
Since 1995, Williams has produced weekly television shows, which are nationally syndicated and air internationally. His extensive experience in television programming has produced prime-time specials with US Supreme Court Justice, Clarence Thomas; poet, Maya Angelo; Former Vice-President, Dick Cheney; Retired Pediatric Neurosurgeon, Dr. Ben Carson; Boxer, Floyd Mayweather; Comedian and television host, Steve Harvey, and the Prime Minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu.
Williams is the host of “The Armstrong Williams Show”; a nationally broadcast show that airs on Sinclair Broadcast Group and Howard Stirk Holdings affiliates. Williams is also host of “The StrongCast” podcast and a syndicated columnist with Creators Syndicate. He is the author of What Black and White People Must Do Now: A Prescription to Move Beyond Race, released 2020.
He has been a frequent guest on shows and networks such as The Today Show, Good Morning America, Charlie Rose, CNN, MSNBC, Sky News, DC TV, TV-One’s News One Now with Roland Martin and the Joy Behar show.
In addition to his extensive background in television and radio, Williams is the founder and CEO of Howard Stirk Holdings (HSH). HSH creates multifarious content relative to politics, entertainment, and topics of social and cultural relevance. With six television stations as subsidiaries and plans for growth, the Federal Communications Committee (FCC) designates Williams as the largest minority owner of broadcast television stations in the United States, which currently contains less than 2% minority ownership. At HSH, 61% of employees are minority, and 70% of senior executives are minorities.
HSH has seven subsidiaries in the following cities: Birmingham, Alabama (2-stations); Flint, Michigan; Las Vegas, Nevada; Charleston, South Carolina; Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; and Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.
Williams served as Dr. Benjamin Carson’s business manager; executive editor of American Currentsee Magazine in partnership with The Washington Times newspaper. Armstrong has also served on several boards such as the President’s Commission on White House Fellows, Newsmax Advisory Council, Independence Federal, S&L Bank board of directors, and presently serves on the Carson Scholars Fund.
In 2016 Armstrong was recognized by The Multicultural Media Correspondents as its Media Owner of the Year. Williams was also recognized in 2017 at as his alma mater, SC State with its Lifetime Achievement award.
Williams also started Howard Stirk Holdings Media Fellows and D.C. Opportunity Media Scholarships. In March 2017, he donated $250,000.00 to his alma mater, SCSU.
SC State’s Spring Commencement Ceremony will begin Friday, May 7, at 6 p.m. in Oliver C. Dawson Stadium. In keeping with COVID-19 precautions, seating will be limited to ticketholders invited by graduates. Temperature checks and social distancing will be required.