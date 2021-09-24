SCSU team places first in national competition

“The solution came from everybody’s ideas, and we took the things we knew best from what we see every day and things we see when we go different places,” Harling said. “It taught me to be open to new ideas – not just get stuck in a box or the norm. You have to branch out and try to do more.”

In the end, the students recommended that Subway advertise on the popular video sharing platform TikTok and add grills to restaurants.

“They should be able to cook the food hot and fresh for customers because a lot of customers prefer that,” Harling said. “We saw that in the surveys that we did. Customers like fresh, hot food as opposed to just toasted or microwaved food.”

Major, the team’s captain, said developing the solution and the presentation for the competition took “patience, communication and grace.”

S.C. State students also won the competition in 2018. Since first entering the Undergraduate Case Competition in 2016, S.C. State has placed in the top four all but one year. This was Major’s third year as part of the team.