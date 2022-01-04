SCSU students receive emergency relief grants

South Carolina State University announced it has issued emergency relief fund grants to students in three tiers, prioritizing students with exceptional need.

To be eligible for any of the three tiers, students had to:

• Have a 2021-22 FAFSA on file.

• Be Title IV federal financial aid eligible.

• Be enrolled in a fall 2021 on-campus undergraduate program at least part time.

The dollar amount awarded was based on a student’s status for fall 2021:

• Tier I – $2,000 – Full-time enrolled Pell grant recipient.

• Tier I – $1,000 – Part-time enrolled Pell grant recipient.

• Tier II – $1,000 – Full-time enrolled non-Pell eligible with an EFC of $15,000 or less.

• Tier II – $500 – Part-time enrolled non-Pell eligible with an EFC of $15,000 or less.

• Tier III – $500 – All other Title IV eligible undergraduate students.

Funds were distributed to students by mailed check or direct deposit as of Dec. 2.

Students who did not complete Title IV requirements, including verification, as of Dec. 6, 2021, will be evaluated for eligibility once they have completed all necessary requirements.

The university says the distribution fulfills the Department of Education’s guidance around the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund in the American Rescue Plan.

For more information, contact Tangar Young, S.C. State director of Financial Aid, at 803-533-3712 or tyoung15@scsu.edu.

