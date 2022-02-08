SCSU students march in memory of Orangeburg Massacre

“Personally, the history of the Orangeburg Massacre hits home for me because these were three black men who died for a bigger cause. Really, this could’ve happened at any time. This could’ve happened to one of us here today,” said Justin McKie, Member of 101 Black Men.

On Monday, South Carolina State University students marched in honor of those who lost their lives during the Orangeburg Massacre. The Orangeburg Massacre March started at the Smith Hammond Middleton Legacy Plaza at 4 p.m. and ended at the Student Center.

The march was an annual tradition for the campus until the COVID-19 pandemic came about. Monday’s march the first time in two years that the event took place.

Members of SC State’s NAACP, Student Government Association and 101 Black Men worked together to host the event.

“We’re really trying to bridge that gap between SGA, NAACP and other organizations on campus and give them the opportunity to speak at these events, especially since this was an event that reflects Black history. We were excited to have everyone on board,” SGA Attorney General Zyah Cephus said.

“It’s important to recognize this historic event because it carries the legacy of the university and how hard we fought for civil rights as a university. It’s important to continue that legacy and continue to spread awareness and use what happened in the past as a blueprint for how we can start activism now,” Cephus said.

At the end of the march, students gathered in the Student Center’s Bulldog Lounge where they discussed the history of the tragic event. SC State Title III Director Gloria Pyles and John Stroman, two Orangeburg Massacre survivors, shared their stories with the students.

The students were also able to ask questions, talk about what the history meant to them, and how it felt to be a part of the march. To honor the ones who passed, a moment of silence was held at the Student Center.

“When I first came to SC State in 2019, I wasn’t aware of the Orangeburg Massacre. That was something totally new to me,” said Destiny Humphries, president of SC State’s NAACP program. “It’s sad because that is something we should know about. There are so many similar situations to this story that we don’t hear of.

“This is an opportunity to explain history. We don’t like to look at the dark times or the past, but in order to move forward in the future, you have to know where you came from,” Humphries said.

For Humphries, as well as other student participants, this was an opportunity to not only honor the victims who were viciously beaten and murdered, this was a way to remember, thank and salute them.

“It’s important to never forget what happened because it took a lot of courage for the students to actually protest for something that was an injustice to them,” McKie said. “Some students here really don’t know what happened on that day, so it’s important that we always pay homage to the people that came before us.”

