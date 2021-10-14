SCSU students celebrate chance to ‘retool’ school; university receives $30,000 for campus

South Carolina State University students, faculty and staff joined an effort to improve their campus on Wednesday though the Retool Your School program.

The program, sponsored by Home Depot, is an annual competition among Historically Black Colleges and Universities across the nation seeking a chance to win money for their schools.

“Home Depot depends so much on the community. Our sales come from the community and our staff come from the community, so I think it’s important that when we have time to give back to our communities like this, we take advantage of it, especially with HBCUs,” said Stephen Harris, store manager for the Home Depot on Two Notch Road in Columbia. “We really enjoy doing things like this and look forward to working with S.C. State again.”

This year, Home Depot selected 30 winners out of 62 participating HBCUs to invest in campus improvement grants for the Retool Your School competition.

This is S.C. State’s fourth year winning the competition.

The university was awarded $30,000, which was utilized for new patio furniture and other upgrades for the campus.