SCSU students appear in HBCU Choir video

Two South Carolina State University choral students, under the direction of Dr. R. Dingle, director of choirs, were selected to participate in the virtual “105 Voices of History” HBCU National Choir based on video submissions.

The national Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) Choir premiered an acapella performance of the National Anthem with the United States Navy Band on March 3, (https://youtu.be/Lm5Mdn3MRro).

Kiara L. Russell is a senior who sings alto, and this is her first semester on the SC State University Choir. She is a speech pathology and audiology major from Macon, Georgia.

Dach’na C. Pierre is a sophomore who sings second soprano on the SC State University Choir. She is a music industry major from Blackville.

Both choristers will receive a certificate and attend three vocal master classes as official members of the spring 2021 National HBCU Choir.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0