South Carolina State University student Kayla Wilson saw a chance to help students at a local elementary school and collaborated with community partners to make donations to its clothes closet.

Mellichamp Elementary School’s principal says the donations are needed and appreciated.

“This means a lot to us. We really depend on our partners in the community. We consider ourselves a community school. So we realize we can't do it by ourselves. Having partners is a big thing here at Mellichamp,” Dr. Elrica Glover said.

“We want our students to look good. We know when they look good, they feel good. Then they're able to learn in a positive environment,” Glover said.

Wilson, a social work student, was asked to identify a need within the community and come up with an intervention to fix it as part of a class assignment.

She turned her attention to Mellichamp in Orangeburg, where she serves as a student intern. The school has a clothes closet which provides items including socks, shoes and clothing items to children who may be in need.

Wilson then contacted Orangeburg County Councilwoman Latisha Walker for her assistance in collecting items to donate to the clothes closet. Walker reached out to Keylon Singleton, operator of the nonprofit organization Community Keys, which focuses on philanthropic initiatives throughout Orangeburg County.

It became a coordinated effort which culminated in the presentation of the items earlier this month at the school, located at 350 Murray St. in Orangeburg.

Wilson couldn't have been more pleased at the amount of items collected.

“I started this project to help the needs of the children at Mellichamp Elementary School. I saw the social problem, and I decided to take on the task with the help of not only my teachers, but my parents and Ms. Walker and Community Keys. It means a lot to me to have children feel confident in themselves,” she said.

Wilson continued, “I want kids to come to school feeling good. When you feel good, you're ready to learn. You're eager to learn. I really just want them to feel happy about themselves.”

Her instructor, Stephanie Payne, an associate professor of social work at S.C. State, was happy about the work Wilson put into her project.

“I'm very ecstatic. Every spring semester, our seniors have to identify a social problem and then implement an intervention to address that social problem. … So I'm so happy and proud of the work that she's done, as well as her colleagues in the field," Payne said.

Deloris Smith, the school's guidance counselor, said the donations were a big help in restocking the clothes closet.

“We've been a blessed school, and there are a lot of people that have given to Mellichamp over the years. Having them add to our community partners definitely will be an added benefit to the school,” Smith said.

She continued, “At the end of the year, the closet always dwindles down, especially with our larger sizes. So having access to the larger sizes is beneficial. If we get people to constantly help us add to our closet, it makes us easier for us to meet the needs of the kids throughout the school year. We're grateful.”

Glover said she and the school are “greatly appreciative of all the donations that have come in from Councilwoman Walker, along with our student-intern, Ms. Wilson.”

Walker said she stood ready to assist Wilson with her community project.

“Just like Dr. Glover said, if children look good, they perform well, and they also feel good about themselves. So I knew that there was a need in the area. I was honored that Ms. Wilson reached out,” Walker said.

“This is also my district. So I had to step up to the plate. We can talk about things and say what needs to be done, but you've got to step up sometimes and do the work that needs to be done,” she said.

Walker said Community Keys has been a longtime partner in the community whose help with gathering donations was appreciated.

Singleton said, “We've actually been doing this for a few years with various schools in Orangeburg. With Community Keys, my three keys are communication, education and community development. I'm big on being self-sufficient.”

He said Walker has helped his nonprofit for years.

“We go in direct areas and deal with direct problems to find direct solutions. I know the area, I know the schools. We always hit a bunch of different schools, but we try to hit the critical need areas first. We're going to do more stuff,” Singleton said.