SCSU student, alumna remembered at vigil

Heads were bowed, and hugs abounded Tuesday as South Carolina State University students and employees reflected on the lives of a student and a recent graduate lost to a crash.

“The passing of these two young ladies is devastating,” Dr. Tamara Jeffries-Jackson, S.C. State vice president for student affairs, said in opening remarks at a vigil on the student plaza. “And what makes it even more difficult to fathom is that these young, vibrant lives were just beginning to come into their own, and they were suddenly taken from us.”

Shemyia T. Riley, an S.C. State honors student who majored in social work, and Zeleria A. Simpson, who graduated in May 2021 with a degree in criminal justice, were killed early Friday morning in a two-vehicle crash a few blocks from the campus. Three other S.C. State students were injured.

Gathering at dusk, administrators and faculty members joined dozens of students in paying somber tribute to Riley and Simpson.

First to honor Riley’s memory was Dr. Harriett Roland, dean of S.C. State’s Emily E. Clyburn Honors College, in which Riley was enrolled.

“She (Riley) was just simply a wonderful person, blessed with both physical attractiveness and a beautiful inner spirit and a genuine love for people,” Roland said. “Shemyia was a happy person, known for spreading her infectious joy, light and laughter wherever she went. This world would be a better place with more people like Shemyia Riley.”

Following Roland was Jamie L. Rogers, an instructor and academic advisor in S.C. State’s Social Work Program. Rogers noted that Riley entered the social work field in part because of her experiences in a blended family.

Rogers said Riley was the obvious choice when the School of Graduate and Professional Studies was tasked with selecting a “Shining Star” to be honored at the S.C. State Foundation’s annual gala. That gala is set for Saturday on campus, and Riley will be honored posthumously.

“She (Riley) was a beautiful, confident, smart, stylish, gifted, powerful, studious, shyly goofy, humble, ambitious light,” Rogers said. “She was a true Black queen. This queen loved her family. She loved her friends, she loved her classmates, and she loved to find true happiness in each and every single day.”

Along with her academic pursuits, Riley was a student orientation leader (SOL) who helped new students become acclimated to campus life.

“Shemyia was a sister, a friend, a scholar, a goofball and most of all a leader,” said Mikayla Foggie, president of S.C. State’s student orientation leaders group. “She was a light to every student that she crossed paths with. When we needed SOLs for a freshman event, she was always down to be a helping hand.”

Also on the program was interim head women’s basketball coach Ervin Monier.

Simpson was a standout guard for the Bulldogs. Monier said the young woman the team called “Z” played with a flare that exemplified who she was attempting to be.

“She was an extraordinary team member and an even better teammate. All of her teammates are hurting. All of her family members are hurting,” Monier said. “If you knew Z, you knew that you had a friend. You knew that you had someone that you could depend on. You knew that there was no problem that you could embark upon that she wouldn’t help you with.”

Monier described how basketball team members and coaches learned of Simpson’s death en route to an away game. They had passed the crash site not knowing that one of their own was lost.

“If you know anything about athletics or being in school at this particular time, your teammates and your classmates - when you bond and connect - are teammates and classmates for life,” Monier said. “Our young women did the best that they could, and they played the game for Z.”

Interim President Alexander Conyers capped off the reflections with a call for students to support one another through the difficult loss. He adapted an axiom from his previous career as an Army colonel, saying, “There’s strong and there’s Bulldog strong.”

“Bulldog strong is knowing in your toughest times you’re not alone and it’s OK to say, ‘I’m not OK,” Conyers said. “And Bulldog strong means other Bulldogs will come along and help carry you through.

“Bulldog strong means knowing that we will get through this together."

That togetherness also means helping one another make good choices.

“We love and we care about each of you. You are at a point in your lives when decisions that you make are so critical,” Conyers said. “No one can make these decisions for you, but the company you keep, the things that you do – we get to make the decisions, but we don’t get to determine the consequences.

“So I say to you, look out for each other, take care of each other,” he said.

The vigil concluded with a balloon release and prayer.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0