SCSU Speech Pathology & Audiology re-accreditation session set for April 8
SCSU Speech Pathology & Audiology re-accreditation session set for April 8

LIBRARY S.C. State logo WEB

The South Carolina State University Department of Speech Pathology and Audiology will host a public meeting for its Council on Academic Accreditation (CAA) re-accreditation from 5 to 5:30 p.m. on April 8.

The virtual public meeting requires advanced registration to access the meeting. Please register for the meeting by 5 p.m. on April 7, to receive the meeting link. Do not share the link with anyone as only those who are pre-registered will be allowed into the meeting.

For further information, contact the Speech Department at 803-536-8074 or at jfields8@scsu.edu.

