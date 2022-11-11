SCSU speaker: ‘Service is not just for the ones in uniform’

As South Carolina State University students and employees gathered Thursday to recognize the nation’s military veterans, the keynote speaker emphasized that selfless service comes in many forms.

“Putting on this uniform, laying my life on the line, putting my service to the test, putting those boots on … is one of the most amazing feelings, abilities and privileges some of us will ever have,” Army National Guard Lt. Col. Herbert Gamble Jr. said.

Gamble, a 2003 S.C. State graduate who serves as National Guard Bureau Legislative Liaison Branch chief, returned to his alma mater for the program, which was held in Martin Luther King Jr. Auditorium Thursday in observance of Friday’s Veterans Day.

He later asked students in the audience to look at the people around them – future and current doctors, lawyers, professors and teachers.

“You have some of the greatest minds on the planet sitting here today,” Gamble said. “The same way we serve, you serve. Service is not just for the ones in uniform.

“It’s not about how you serve, where you serve or when you serve. It’s that you serve.”

He was not the only speaker with military experience on the stage Thursday.

Like Gamble, S.C. State President Alexander Conyers received his Army commission via the S.C. State Bulldog ROTC Battalion.

Having enlisted in the Army right out of high school, Conyers earned his degree at S.C. State in 1989 and returned to service as an officer. He spent a total of 32 years in uniform.

“Those 32 years of service I consider my greatest achievement,” Conyers told the audience, “and while I am very, very proud of the teams here at South Carolina State University – our 2021 National HBCU Championship football team, our MEAC Championship tennis team, our women’s volleyball and soccer teams – I am most proud of the team of veterans I served with.”