SCSU Social Work, Drama programs join forces during COVID-19

Objective structured clinical examination (OSCE) is an evidence-based model traditionally used for training healthcare professionals. These practice simulations are used to provide realistic opportunities for students to apply their practice skills in real time, using realistic client-based scenarios. Social work educators Marion Bogo, Mary Rawlings, Ellen Katz and Carmen Logie adapted traditional OSCE for use with social work students, resulting in the publication of “Using Simulation in Assessment and Teaching: OSCE Adapted for Social Work” (Council on Social Work Education, 2014).

Each SC State social work student was assigned a standardized case from the OSCE book and had to interact with the “client” based upon the case scenario. The practice simulations were implemented using Zoom. Following the practice simulations, the actors/actresses provided their assessment of the social work students’ interaction with them as the client.

“This part of the program was very important to both collaborators,” said Jaime Rogers, field liaison for the Social Work Program. “The feedback process was beneficial for the mock clients as well as the social work students.”