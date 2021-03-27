SCSU small business center receives $50K grant

A new $50,000 grant from Dominion Energy will allow South Carolina State University’s Region Small Business Development Center to expand its technological support for minority-owned businesses as well as educational business training.
“Uplifting minority entrepreneurs has long been a core value at S.C. State University,” President James E. Clark said. “With Dominion Energy’s support, the Small Business Development Center will grow to serve more existing businesses, as well as start-up initiatives. S.C. State greatly appreciates Dominion Energy’s commitment to such important developments in our community.”
According to SBDC Director Jim Johnson, the funds will support the SBDC’s minority specialty program developed to highlight social equity and inclusion for small businesses. The grant will bolster the program’s mission of providing no-cost guidance and training to assist small business owners and potential owners in starting and growing successful businesses. A rollout is expected later in 2021.
The S.C. State donation is among four grants Dominion Energy recently announced totaling $200,000. Charleston Trident Urban League, Central Carolina Community Foundation’s African American Philanthropy Committee and The Imani Group also received funds. The donations are part of the company’s “We Care Rebuild Project,” which has designated $5 million to social justice and community rebuilding efforts across its 16-state footprint.
“Dominion Energy is committed to community reconciliation and rebuilding as we support important social justice and racial equality initiatives throughout the communities we serve,” said Rodney Blevins, president of Dominion Energy South Carolina.
“We are pleased to partner with these four organizations who are doing this critical work every day.”