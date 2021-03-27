SCSU small business center receives $50K grant

A new $50,000 grant from Dominion Energy will allow South Carolina State University’s Region Small Business Development Center to expand its technological support for minority-owned businesses as well as educational business training.

“Uplifting minority entrepreneurs has long been a core value at S.C. State University,” President James E. Clark said. “With Dominion Energy’s support, the Small Business Development Center will grow to serve more existing businesses, as well as start-up initiatives. S.C. State greatly appreciates Dominion Energy’s commitment to such important developments in our community.”

According to SBDC Director Jim Johnson, the funds will support the SBDC’s minority specialty program developed to highlight social equity and inclusion for small businesses. The grant will bolster the program’s mission of providing no-cost guidance and training to assist small business owners and potential owners in starting and growing successful businesses. A rollout is expected later in 2021.