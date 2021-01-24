SCSU signs on to Apple's Propel Center

Together with Southern Company and the Ed Farm education non-profit, Apple recently announced the launch of the Propel Center, which will be a global hub for innovation and learning for the entire HBCU community.

South Carolina State University has signed on as a formal partner.

Through the Propel Center, students and faculty at South Carolina State University will have access to innovative curricula, technology support, career opportunities and fellowship programs. The Propel Center will offer a wide range of educational tracks, including AI and machine learning, agricultural technologies, social justice, entertainment arts, app development, augmented reality, design and creative arts, career preparation and entrepreneurship. Experts from Apple will help develop curricula and provide ongoing mentorship and learning support, along with offering internship opportunities.

Propel Center will have a physical campus in Atlanta as well as virtual learning community.

Propel Center is part of Apple’s $100 million Racial Equity and Justice Initiative, which includes a new Apple Developer Academy in Detroit and new funding support for Black- and brown-owned businesses.

