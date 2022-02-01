SCSU SGA to host 6th annual Black Market

On Wednesday, Feb. 2, South Carolina State University’s Student Government Association will host its 6th annual Black Market event at the Student Plaza from noon-5 p.m.

More than 25 venders from surrounding cities as well as SC State students will be participating in the event. Booths will be staged outside in the Student Plaza and inside the Bulldog Lounge. Products featured at the Black Market will include food, clothing, makeup and more.

“This is how we recognize Black History month, by recognizing the Black-owned businesses and vendors,” SGA Vice President Leilani Townsend said. “They’re able to come to our campus, sell their products and network with the students.”

The purpose of this event is to promote Black businesses while helping students network with other young professionals. During the event, participants will get the opportunity to sell their products and talk about their business.

“People of color sometimes have a hard time promoting their businesses. So I feel like being able to come on a college campus and getting students to support is a very positive thing. This event may also encourage other students to create their own business and give them insight on how to get a business started,” Townsend said.

SC State Campus Activity Board Vice President Ace Conyers is one of the participants who will promote his business at the Black Market. He started his brand, Suburban Hood, in high school and partnered up with his sister as the brand got bigger.

“Back then all my parties had a suburbs theme, like ‘shaking the ‘burb’ or ‘party in the burb.’ So, one day I made about 50 T-shirts that had Suburban Hood printed on them in different colored letters and took them to the party, and at the end of the party I sold all the shirts,” Conyers said.

According to Conyers, his brand Suburban Hood is a registered trademark that reflects his style and how he grew up. He said that what makes his brand stand out is how authentic it is. He sells a variety of merchandise that includes shirts, hats, cups, rugs and more.

Last year, he had his business promoted on a billboard in Five Points, located in downtown Columbia. He has also sold over 2,000 Suburban Hood products. He hopes that by promoting his merchandise at Wednesday’s campus event, he will gain more exposure to his brand.

“This is not only good for the brands, but also for the students because it shows them that they can do it as well,” Conyers said.

