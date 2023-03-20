South Carolina State University senior Quantella Riddle will leave her mark on the city of Orangeburg as she works to expand her Loads of Love initiative.

Riddle, 25, is a social work major from Barnwell.

She created Loads of Love for her senior macro project. The purpose of the initiative is to help residents of the Samaritan House shelter by providing them with essential resources.

Riddle made a call-to-action to the Orangeburg community to help contribute to the initiative and organization by donating money, bleach or detergent pods.

“The residents always need things such as toiletries, food, laundry detergent and things like that. Some don’t have enough money to go get their own detergent,” Riddle said. “So, my idea was to get the word out to the community about some things that the residents truly need.”

Riddle encourages people to donate anything that they can on Tuesday, March 21; Thursday, March 23, or Tuesday, March 28, at the Samaritan House, 1580 Middleton St.

Bleach and detergent donations can be any size or brand.

The Samaritan House is a nonprofit organization that is dedicated to working with the community. It provides temporary housing and stabilization services to homeless people.

Riddle started interning there last August.

“I like interning here. It’s a different experience,” she said. “You meet different people and learn their different backgrounds, cultures and where they come from. This experience also helps me to grow in my field, so it’s great.”

At the end of the semester, S.C. State senior social work majors will give a presentation on what they did for their macro projects and the progress they made in their community.

“Even though this is something small, it’s needed,” Riddle said. “If I only get five people to donate, I can still say I did my part and helped to make a difference.”

Riddle loves working and collaborating with people, especially kids. When she graduates, she wants to pursue a career in child welfare services or at an adoption agency.

Her plan is to work at the Department of Social Services located in Columbia, where she currently resides.

“Going to school, working and taking care of a child is a lot, but it’s worth it to show my son that he has a strong mom and to show him a better life,” she said.

For more information on how to donate to the Samaritan House, contact it at 803-809-1090. Donations can be dropped off at 1580 Middleton St., Orangeburg, on Tuesday, March 21, Thursday, March 23, or Tuesday, March 28.