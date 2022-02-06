SCSU seeks state funds for student center, dorm rehab

South Carolina State University is asking lawmakers for its share of the state's projected $1 billion in surplus money so that the university can, among other things, add a student center and fully rehabilitate Truth Hall.

S.C. State Interim President Alexander Conyers reported during a Feb. 3 university trustee board meeting that he and his team of university officials had previously conducted a budget briefing before the House Ways and Means Committee.

"The budget brief was very well received. Our total ask this year was $53 million, down from last year's request which was $100 million. We got less than 10 percent of that. So I went in this year and asked for that I thought was a realistic ask," Conyers said.

The interim president said the university has pushed for an additional $209 million request for mostly capital improvements and new buildings.

Of the $53 million request, $20 million would be set aside for a student center. Another $15 million would be allocated for Truth Hall. Conyers said during the board's December meeting that a only third of the beds in Truth Hall were being used because of the "fire and safety issues" on its top seven floors.

Conyers said he told lawmakers that the university had already been exercising sound fiscal management by setting aside $5 million in federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act funding for a reserve/contingency fund. He said $1 million principal payment had also been made toward a $6 million loan the university had from the state.

"Instead of programming that money, we made a decision to make an additional principal payment on the state loan. ... After we made that announcement in Columbia, the committee stated that they will now consider forgiving the remainder of the loan ($3.2 million) because of our proactiveness," Conyers said.

"I want to thank our finance team, I want to thank the board and everybody for this situation that we find ourselves in, to be able to make this type of commitment. This is huge going forward, trying to get out of this debt so that if we were to come to the state for bonds for any facility construction, we'll be in a much better position," he said.

The interim president said Dr. Louis Whitesides, executive director of the 1890 Research and Extension Program, and his team also made a $10 million request during the budget briefing.

"This budget that Dr. Whitesides and the university is requesting is focused on statewide expansion of our 1890 Research and Extension, including the study of limnology down at Camp Daniels on Lake Marion," Conyers said.

Other working priorities

The interim president said the university would be working toward completing an academic program review, which hasn't been done since 2007.

"That will tell us what programs are growing. We need external help with this because we don't want any internal bias. We need forward looking for trends and economic developments for the state and the country," Conyers said. "At my last faculty and staff meeting, I sent the last academic program review to the entire faculty and staff so that everyone has a common starting point when this starts up again and we start engaging with the stakeholders."

The university last had a master plan done in 2002, with an update in 2005.

Conyers also addressed the idea of a tuition review.

"It's not a popular idea, but many universities across the country are looking at and doing tuition resets. That's when you look at tuition and, in some cases, reduce the tuition. ... Currently ... our tuition is $4,500 more than the Pell Grant. Every public HBCU in North Carolina, their tuition is at or below the national Pell Grant when South Carolina State is $4,500," the interim president said.

He continued, "Our students who already come from some of the lowest economic divisions come to our campus and, from day one, they're $4,500 in debt for tuition, not counting room and board. You multiply that over four years."

"I know it's going to take enrollment ... and then we must also look at what's happening at the federal level as they increase the federal Pell Grant this year to $7,000 at the same time. If we really are going to look at keeping our students, we've got to relook tuition, and we've got to relook how we do retention."

He said the university must also conduct a capital campaign, something which has never been done.

"You will never get enough state appropriations. It's something that I believe that the alum is ready to do. They've proven their ability to give," Conyers said.

