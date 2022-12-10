SCSU seeks state funds for library, dorm replacement

South Carolina State is asking lawmakers for its share of the state's projected $1 billion in surplus money so the university can, among other things, add a new library and fully rehabilitate Truth Hall.

"South Carolina State University is asking for the largest request in the history of the university. ... A significant investment in capital projects would assist in the recruitment and retention of students, staff and faculty," said Dr. Gerald Smalls, vice president of finance and operations/chief financial officer, during a Dec. 1 board meeting.

The university is asking for a total capital request of $148,022,160, including money for construction of a replacement building for Turner Hall ($54.7 million), which is the university's primary general education facility and is also one of its oldest buildings. Turner Hall A, for example, was built in 1928.

"Over 67% of the buildings are 50 years or older," Smalls said.

There is also $23.3 million requested for a building to replace the 55-year-old Miller F. Whittaker Library; $45 million for an "Acadome" to replace the 54-year-old Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center; $5 million for a new communication and learning technology infrastructure platform; and $20 million for a college of agriculture, family and consumer sciences building.

Smalls explained that an "Acadome" is an "academic dome where you have academic components within an athletic environment."

The university's total $158 million request from the state includes not just its capital request but a total recurring budget request of $4.2 million to increase academic scholarships in areas including education and engineering, along with a total non-recurring budget request of $6.7 million.

The non-recurring budget request would, among other things, provide matching funds to increase research grants and enhance the university's compliance with the American Disabilities Act with the demolition of older buildings.

In the area of student enrollment, the university's fiscal year 2022-23 enrollment stands at 2,666, but Smalls said the university hopes to have an estimated 2,899 students in FY 2023-24, with a modest projection of 1,000 new students coming in. He projects enrollment to reach 3,100 in 2024-25 and 3,299 in FY 2025-26.

"I just want to give you a broad projection of where we're going in the future. That is head count," Smalls said.

Enhancing student enrollment and success was cited in the finance report as one of five strategic initiatives for the university. Other areas include ensuring fiscal stability with increased alumni fundraising and improving the campus environment with a new student center.

Finance

Smalls also discussed the current position of the university's finances and gave a budget summary as of June 30.

According to preliminary unaudited figures ending June 30, the university's operating revenues were $73,097,320.28, with non-operating revenues standing at $40,515,607, for a total of 113,612,927.28. There was $110,545,825.83 in operating expenses, leaving a net gain of $3,067,101.45 -- excluding any revenue or expenses related to CARES HEERF funding.

"You're talking about moving in the right direction. Here's your quantitative data," Smalls said.

The university's total assets stood at $185,966,719 vs. total liabilities of $142,774,055, resulting in a positive net position of $56,058,961 as of June 30.

Smalls noted the changes in net position from a year-over-year comparison, with the net position increasing by $3,0067,100, or 5.8%, from the previous year.

"We've got to keep it going forward, but this is where we need to be," Smalls said.

S.C. State President Alexander Conyers said, "We're going after those students who are bringing money with them to help mitigate the amount of money needed by our overall population to help make up for those who will still need assistance."

Smalls also reported on receipt of federal CARES Act funding, which he said the university has been very careful in allocating. The university has $6.3 million left of those funds.

"This is the last time we're going to have this. So, like most institutions, we're planning for next year and on without this type of government support," he said, noting the university's aging infrastructure is an area of need.

The board approved the following infrastructure projects as recommended by the finance committee: $10 million for Truth Hall renovation; $20 million for Student Center expansion; and $6.6 million for the development of its 1890 Research & Extension Cayce facility.

Stathis Poulos, of BDO LLP, the university’s external auditing firm, gave the board an update of its audit ending June 30.

"We are substantially complete with the audit. ... We are working on one key item related to the cyberattack the university experienced in the fall of last year. We're close to wrapping that up. After that, we'll update our subsequent events through that date and issue.

"We do plan to issue an unqualified opinion, which is also referred to as a clean opinion," Poulos said, the highest level of assurance the auditing firm could provide.

"Similar to prior years, since the Oct. 1 deadline [to have the university's financial statements submitted] to the state was missed, we will have one finding related to that. But, again, that's consistent with previous years," he said, noting that that was because of the "transitions and resource constraints within the finance department."

Trustee Wilbur Shuler, finance committee chairman, said, "We had some consultants doing some automation with us. So that should have helped improve the timeline when that is complete. We are in the first phase of it, but that'll need to be completed in order for us to ensure that we can meet those timelines."

Poulos said, "Hopefully, the next time we meet with the finance, administration and operations committee, we'll be presenting the comprehensive audit results."