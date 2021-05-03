 Skip to main content
SCSU saxophonist performs senior recital
SCSU saxophonist performs senior recital

South Carolina State University’s Department of Visual and Performing Arts is presenting saxophonist Maria Medina in her senior recital in a virtual performance.

Medina is a senior music major pursuing a bachelor’s degree with an emphasis in music industry. She is accompanied in her recital by Dr. Annie R. Tindall-Gibson on piano from the studio of Professor Matthew Castner.

The recital is available for viewing and listening on YouTube at https://youtu.be/oTNj-WpEl4Q

Maria Medina

Medina

 COURTESY SCSU
