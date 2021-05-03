SCSU saxophonist performs senior recital

South Carolina State University’s Department of Visual and Performing Arts is presenting saxophonist Maria Medina in her senior recital in a virtual performance.

Medina is a senior music major pursuing a bachelor’s degree with an emphasis in music industry. She is accompanied in her recital by Dr. Annie R. Tindall-Gibson on piano from the studio of Professor Matthew Castner.

The recital is available for viewing and listening on YouTube at https://youtu.be/oTNj-WpEl4Q

