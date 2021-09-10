SCSU’s new radio station, WPJK, partners with ESPN

“This is a major opportunity for students who are passionate about athletics and sports broadcasting,” A’see said. “Students will have the chance to learn, train and cover live local sports events, do sports reporting and work behind the scenes in station operations. This partnership offers a great outlook for students who are interested in pursuing a career in sports broadcasting. Who knows? They may end up working for ESPN. The possibilities are endless with ESPN Orangeburg, WJPK 1580 AM /92.9 FM.”

Although the partnership with ESPN is a new one for SC State University and the Orangeburg community, the university’s flagship station, WSSB 90.3 FM previously carried SC State University football and basketball, as well as coverage of local high school football, before the station switched to a jazz format. WSSB 90.3 FM is the only jazz station in South Carolina.

With the acquisition of the WPJK, SC State University is now in rare company, as it is only one of three Historically Black Colleges and Universities to own a commercial radio station and one of the few university-owned commercial radio stations in America.

WPJK 1580 AM/ 92.9 FM is a part of SC State’s new media group, Statement Media. The addition of the new station increases the university’s radio broadcast footprint in the community.

To learn more about ESPN Orangeburg, WPJK 1580 AM and 92.9 FM, visit www.espnorangeburg.com.[

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0