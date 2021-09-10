SCSU’s new radio station, WPJK, partners with ESPN

South Carolina State University has joined with ESPN Radio to launch ESPN Orangeburg, WPJK 1580 AM/92.9 FM.
The station will broadcast the national ESPN Radio lineup, as well as live coverage of sporting events, including those from the National Football League, Major League Baseball, the National Basketball Association and college football playoffs. The station also will feature coverage of local college and high school sports.
The ESPN Orangeburg radio lineup consists of the following shows: Keyshawn, JWill and Max; Greeny; Bart & Hahn; Chiney & Golic Jr.; Spain and Fitz; and Freddie & Fitzsimmons. The radio station will also feature two non-ESPN programs Sports Talk SC, hosted by Phil Kornblut and Box to Row, hosted by Donal Ware.
“We are extremely excited to bring the iconic ESPN brand to sports fans in the Orangeburg and surrounding communities,” said Carl A’see, general manager for ESPN Orangeburg, WPJK 1580 AM / 92.9 FM. “This partnership shows the university’s commitment to serving the Orangeburg and surrounding communities and strengthens SC State University’s community engagement and outreach through sports via radio.”
The idea to partner WPJK with ESPN arrived when A’see saw a niche in the station’s current listening market that had not yet been explored. He realized there was no ESPN radio affiliate in the Orangeburg market and found the perfect opportunity for the university, its students and the Orangeburg community.
“This is a major opportunity for students who are passionate about athletics and sports broadcasting,” A’see said. “Students will have the chance to learn, train and cover live local sports events, do sports reporting and work behind the scenes in station operations. This partnership offers a great outlook for students who are interested in pursuing a career in sports broadcasting. Who knows? They may end up working for ESPN. The possibilities are endless with ESPN Orangeburg, WJPK 1580 AM /92.9 FM.”
Although the partnership with ESPN is a new one for SC State University and the Orangeburg community, the university’s flagship station, WSSB 90.3 FM previously carried SC State University football and basketball, as well as coverage of local high school football, before the station switched to a jazz format. WSSB 90.3 FM is the only jazz station in South Carolina.
With the acquisition of the WPJK, SC State University is now in rare company, as it is only one of three Historically Black Colleges and Universities to own a commercial radio station and one of the few university-owned commercial radio stations in America.
WPJK 1580 AM/ 92.9 FM is a part of SC State’s new media group, Statement Media. The addition of the new station increases the university’s radio broadcast footprint in the community.
To learn more about ESPN Orangeburg, WPJK 1580 AM and 92.9 FM, visit www.espnorangeburg.com.[