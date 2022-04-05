SCSU’s McLetchie elected head of Society of Ethnomusicology chapter

Dr. Alison McLetchie, assistant professor in the South Carolina State University Department of Social Sciences, has been elected president of the Society of Ethnomusicology’s Southeast and Caribbean chapter (SEMSEC).

The Society for Ethnomusicology was founded in 1955 to promote the research, study, and performance of music in all historical periods and cultural contexts.

The Southeast and Caribbean chapter includes the society’s largest geographic territory: nine U.S. states -- Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana, Arkansas, Tennessee, South Carolina, and North Carolina -- plus all the countries in the Caribbean basin.

Membership also extents to individuals from parts of Central and South America. As a result, the chapter is also the most linguistically diverse.

McLetchie served as the secretary-treasurer of SEMSEC for the past three years, and she was one of the organizers of this year’s symposium and chair of the panel: Research Trends in Caribbean.

McLetchie’s goal for her tenure is to increase chapter membership and introduce the discipline to undergraduates and encourage them to consider a career in the field.

Other members of the chapter executive are vice-president and program chair, Dr. Sarah Politz, University of Florida; and secretary-treasurer, Dr. Alexandra (Alex) Carrico, University of South Carolina. Abigail Lindo, University of Florida is the graduate student board member, and Danielle Davis, Florida State University is the student board member-elect.

McLetchie is an SC State class of 2000 alumna having received a bachelor of science in psychology. She went on to earn a master of arts degree in anthropology and certificate in museum Management in 2003, and a Ph.D. in sociology in 2013, all from the University of South Carolina. Her work in ethnomusicology focuses on Caribbean Catholic music, Calypso, the impact of COVID-19 on Carnival celebrations and Caribbean Carnivals in the U.S. Southeast.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0