Dr. Frank Martin, director of South Carolina State University’s I.P. Stanback Museum and Planetarium, has curated an exhibit at Stormwater Studios featuring writer, photographer and fine arts administrator Shirley Fields-Martin.

Fields-Martin will join forces with the nationally noted, award-winning author and University of South Carolina professor Nikky Finney to present a joint poetry reading in tandem with an exhibition of Fields-Martin’s photographs at Stormwater Studios, 413 Pendleton St. in Columbia, on Saturday, Feb. 4, at 6 p.m.

Finney and Fields-Martin will read from their respective works in a program that will include questions and discussion with the audience.

The exhibition, entitled “Moments in Time,” was designed by former Benedict College professor of art education John Glenn Wright, now of Hampton County School District. The images by Fields-Martin will be on view through Sunday, Feb. 5.

The program of poetry complements Fields-Martin’s original photographic images, which offer depictions of incidents which speak of our shared human experiences of the momentary, providing her audience with a closely observed focus on the fleeting, the tentative and the transitory.

Fields-Martin’s photography centers upon the shifting beauty of transitions, to which we may all be aesthetically subjected, and foregrounds the importance of human consciousness and attentiveness, reminding us that each of our lives is indeed an extended assimilation of vital, cursory, and impermanent moments in time

The program will seek to establish a relationship between the engaging auditory art of poems by Finney and Fields-Martin, and the visual richness of the assembled images, which provide a highly personal distillation of experiences stemming from anticipation, articulated into a vision that may be shared with the viewing public.

The authors will provide copies of their works for purchase by members of the public during Saturday’s program. A shared discussion between the writers and the public will address social and cultural issues, personal growth, and topical political realizations, as well as understanding gained by assessment of interpersonal relationships and personal visions.

For more information, please contact Stormwater Studios at 803-661-9357. The Stormwater galleries are open to the public Wednesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m.