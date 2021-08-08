SCSU’s Marching 101 gets back in the rhythm

“Personally, it’s also been a challenge for me too — going from not being able to work and now having to jump back into it, getting mentally prepared and being physically prepared. To be up that amount of time and only getting three to four hours of sleep each night can be hard, but we take it one day at a time,” Moore said.

Even though students have busy schedules, they will still have time to complete their course work, he said. All band members are required to attend study sessions and, as a result, develop better time-management skills.

They are now integrating new ideas and are doing what they can to stay up to date. They will be getting new uniforms for the 2021 fall semester and incorporating new music into their repertory.

“We’ve started taking suggestions from the students, things that they’ve heard that they like and want to play and incorporating that into the normal tunes that we play on a daily basis,” Moore said.

Moore said that with Marching 101 members having been away a while, they are trying to bring that excitement back to their fans. It was important for him to integrate some new music with the older music to accommodate everyone and make it more exciting for the new band members coming in.