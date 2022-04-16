SCSU’s Johnson receives book award

South Carolina State University's Dr. George Johnson has been honored by the Society of Professors of Education (SPE) for his work on the book “We Be Lovin’ Black Children. Learning to Be Literate About the African Diaspora.”

Johnson is a professor, special education program coordinator and acting chair of the S.C. State Department of Education.

Johnson shares the Outstanding Book Award with co-editors Dr. Gloria Boutte of the University of South Carolina, Dr. Joyce King, of Georgia State University, and Dr. Lagarrett King of the University of Buffalo.

During the annual American Educational Research Association Conference in San Diego, April 21-26,

SPE will recognize awardees at its annual meeting on Saturday, April 23. A book signing will be included.

Since 1902, SPE has provided a forum for addressing issues facing the discipline and vocation of education.

“It is a particularly challenging time for the field, which has become bitterly contested territory on a national and international level, ” said Dr. Pamela Konkol, director of Academic Research and Professor of Foundations, Social Policy, and Research at Concordia University representing the Society of Professors.

Johnson appreciates the recognition.

“We are honored to receive this recognition, given the challenges that we are facing in putting forth our story. It validates the importance of our scholarship and research that we conduct on ourselves,” Johnson said.

Johnson received his bachelor of arts degree in political science and government from the University of Massachusetts, Amherst; a master of arts in educational psychology/special education from the University of South Carolina (UofSC); a master of education in management from Cambridge College; and his Ph.D. in educational psychology/special education from UofSC.

He joined SC State in February 2007.

