SCSU's Javon Hargrave signs $39M deal with Philadelphia Eagles

Former South Carolina State star Javon Hargrave has signed three-year, $39 million deal with the Philadelphia Eagles in what is being called one of the best signings of the free-agent period.

According to multiple sources, he got $26 million guaranteed to become the highest-paid nose tackle in the NFL.

Hargrave, 27, was originally selected by the Steelers in the third round of the 2016 NFL Draft (No. 89 overall). He logged 53 starts in 63 games (out of 64 possible) over the past four years and posted 168 total tackles, 22 tackles for loss, 22 quarterback hits, 14.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, two pass deflections, and one defensive touchdown in that span.

In February, Hargrave was selected as the 2020 recipient of the Black College Football Pro Player of the Year presented by the NFL Players Association.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-4407 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The award is presented annually to the top professional football player who attended a historically black college or university.

The former Bulldog All-American has earned a reputation as a dependable, durable player and missed only one game in his four-year NFL career.