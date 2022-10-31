SCSU’s first lady to kick off intellectual properties series

South Carolina State University’s Business, Environment, Communications and Transportation Institute kicks off its Intellectual Properties for Social Change Series on Tuesday, Nov. 1.

The discussion will begin at 4 p.m. in Belcher Hall’s third floor development room.

S.C. State First Lady Agatha Conyers, an engineer and former employee of the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, will provide students with insights on what a patent is and the process of protecting the rights to their ideas.

The BECT Institute aims to engage students in innovations and research in the areas of business, the environment, communications and transportation.

The Intellectual Properties for Social Change Series is a new opportunity for S.C. State students, faculty and professional staff to explore intellectual property rights, contemporary examples of IP for social change, IP protection, USPTO and the U.S. Copyright Office.

Participants will engage in think tank competitions, discussions, gaming and interactions that will offer participants creative experiences they can maximize after program completion.

Presenters will include the USPTO; Dr. Gaby Longsworth, patent agent; Douglas Lineberry, a patent and trademark attorney; Jennifer Groff, from the Patent and Trademark Resource Center at Clemson University and the U.S. Copyright Office.

Participants completing the series will receive a stipend of $100, a certificate of participation and an opportunity to win an iPad.

It is expected that the IP Series will result in several learning outcomes. Participants will be able to:

• Compare and contrast the concepts of innovation, invention, intellectual property and technology (I3T).

• Relate, strategically think and organize I3T for social change.

• Articulate new knowledge of the USPTO.

• Begin the steps for Intellectual Property Rights protection.

Coordinating the series are Dr. Barbara Adams, executive director of the BECT Institute, and Jacquelyn Cunningham of the MIL Corporation, a member of the BECT Advisory Council and team leader for BECT Innovations.

Each series will include a think tank session that will be facilitated by a member of the BECT Advisory Council, the Innovation and Entrepreneurship Hub and/or the Orangeburg Regional Innovation Center.

The IP Series is funded by a grant from the Michelson Institute for Intellectual Property.

For more information, contact Adams at 803-516-4864.