The Faculty Research Seminar Series, sponsored by South Carolina State University’s College of Business and Information Systems, will kick off at 3 p.m. Tuesday in Belcher Hall room 206.

Two accounting professors, Joseph Onyeocha and Terrance Segars, will describe their work and future research plans on the topic “ChatGpt: Embrace or Ignore it: Implication for Educators and Impact on Accounting Education.”

The series will convene every other Tuesday at 3:30 p.m.

The Faculty Research Seminar was designed to support faculty members as they pursue research projects. Professors, along with graduate students, are invited to present works-in-progress for discussion in advance of a conference, journal article, book chapter, or other scholarly product for discussion and contributions from fellow scholars.