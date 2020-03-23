SCSU’s Clark leads board of Sea Grant Consortium

CHARLESTON – South Carolina State University President James E. Clark has been elected chair of the S.C. Sea Grant Consortium’s Board of Directors.
Clark began his one-year term on Jan. 1. He replaces University of South Carolina President Emeritus Harris Pastides, who served three terms as board chair.
“I am looking forward to serving as the chairman of the S.C. Sea Grant Consortium board to support the conservation of South Carolina’s coastal resources and our efforts to create a sustainable economy and environment,” Clark said. “I offer my full support to Executive Director Rick DeVoe as I continue the great work that Dr. Harris Pastides provided as the former chairman.”
Clark, who became S.C. State’s president in July 2016, earned a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering and computer science and a master’s degree in management/marketing, both from Massachusetts Institute of Technology. He has worked for business giants General Electric, Gillette, Exxon International and AT&T. His experience at Fortune 500 companies shaped his belief that a data-driven, results-oriented business approach launches and drives positive outcomes.
“I very much look forward to working with President Clark this year as chair of the Consortium’s Board of Directors,” DeVoe said. “His leadership and private sector experience are invaluable to the consortium’s work in meeting the needs of our diverse stakeholders.”
The consortium’s board of directors is composed of the chief executive officers of its member institutions. Currently serving on the board in addition to Clark are: Dr. James B. Clements, president of Clemson University; Dr. David A. DeCenzo, president of Coastal Carolina University; Dr. Andrew T. Hsu, president of College of Charleston; Dr. David J. Cole, president of the Medical University of South Carolina; Mr. Robert H. Boyles Jr., director of the S.C. Department of Natural Resources; Gen. Glenn M. Walters, president of The Citadel; and Dr. Harris Pastides, president emeritus of the University of South Carolina.