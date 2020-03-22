SCSU’s Clark elected Sea Grant Consortium board chair

CHARLESTON – South Carolina State University President James E. Clark has been elected chair of the S.C. Sea Grant Consortium’s Board of Directors.

Clark began his one-year term on Jan. 1. Clark replaces University of South Carolina President Emeritus Harris Pastides, who served three terms as board chair.

“I am looking forward to serving as the chairman of the S.C. Sea Grant Consortium board to support the conservation of South Carolina’s coastal resources and our efforts to create a sustainable economy and environment,” Clark said. “I offer my full support to Executive Director Rick DeVoe as I continue the great work that Dr. Harris Pastides provided as the former chairman.”

Clark, who became S.C. State’s president in July 2016, earned a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering and computer science and a master’s degree in management/marketing, both from Massachusetts Institute of Technology. He has worked for business giants General Electric, Gillette, Exxon International and AT&T. His experience at Fortune 500 companies shaped his belief that a data-driven, results-oriented business approach launches and drives positive outcomes.