South Carolina State University will temporarily close its Chestnut Street entrance beginning 6 a.m. Monday, April 10.

The closure is necessary for site preparation for a new guard shack at the entrance necessitated by the South Carolina Department of Transportation’s U.S. 21/178 Bypass (Chestnut Street) Operation Shoulder Improvement Project, according to the university.

During business hours on weekdays, the following campus entrances will be open:

• Buckley Street from Russell Street.

• Geathers Street from Magnolia Street (Nance Gate).

The Geathers entrance also will be open for afterhours access.

Administrators expect the Chestnut entrance to reopen within a few days, but the entrance will close again once construction begins on the new guard shack.